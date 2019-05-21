TSR commandant, 5 jawans suspended over assault of colleague

Six personnel of the State Rifles (TSR), including a commandant, have been suspended here for their alleged involvement in assaulting two jawans, one of whom has been admitted at a hospital with serious injuries, a statement issued by the government said.

According to sources in the TSR, Bhojveer Singh Chauhan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was thrashed by five of his colleagues on May 12 and 13 over a duty-related dispute.

Jagdish Singh Chaura Chaura, another jawan who witnessed the assault, was also beaten up by them.

The statement said that five personnel of the 12th battalion of TSR Naib Subedar Bipul Ranjan De, Havildar Kamal Paul, Havildar Raju Dhar, Naik Maheswar Das and Naik Satyabrata Sinha were suspended on May 19 for their involvement in the assault, while their commandant Ratiranjan Debnath was temporarily dismissed from service on Monday.

A notice issued by the of Department of General Administration (Personnel and Training), Animesh Das, stated that Debnath was suspended for negligence of duty.

Sanjay Mishra, the media adviser of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, maintained on Tuesday that departmental proceedings have been initiated and legal action would follow to book the guilty as per law.

Mishra also lambasted the commandant for not taking any action against the five personnel following the assualt.

The government is taking care of all derelictions and a thorough review would be carried out soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)