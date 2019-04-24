Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll mounts to 359; ISIS claims responsibility

-
ALSO READ
Easter blasts: Sri Lanka imposes emergency as death toll mounts to 290
Sri Lanka pays homage to over 310 people killed in Easter Sunday bombings
Sri Lanka seeks global assistance, stability after Easter blasts kill 215
Impact on Sri Lanka tourism post attacks may be short-lived: Travel firms
Sri Lanka blasts highlights: 290 killed in attacks, 8 Indians among dead
-
The death toll in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bomb attacks has risen to 359, police said Wednesday.
Extensive search operations were carried out and several people arrested in connection with the attacks on Tuesday, Police spokesman Ruwan Guansekera said.
"The number of death now is 359," Guansekera said.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the devastating Easter blasts in Sri Lanka and identified the suicide bombers who were involved in the attacks.
Seven suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in the country's worst terror attack.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU