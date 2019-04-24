JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

South Korea plans $5.9 bn 'extra' budget to tackle pollution, boost exports
Business Standard

Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll mounts to 359; ISIS claims responsibility

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the devastating Easter blasts in Sri Lanka and identified the suicide bombers who were involved in the attacks

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka blasts
A view of St Sebastian’s Church damaged in a blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

The death toll in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bomb attacks has risen to 359, police said Wednesday.

Extensive search operations were carried out and several people arrested in connection with the attacks on Tuesday, Police spokesman Ruwan Guansekera said.

"The number of death now is 359," Guansekera said.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the devastating Easter blasts in Sri Lanka and identified the suicide bombers who were involved in the attacks.

Seven suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in the country's worst terror attack.
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU