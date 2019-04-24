Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll mounts to 359; ISIS claims responsibility

The death toll in Sri Lanka's Sunday bomb attacks has risen to 359, police said Wednesday.

Extensive were carried out and several people arrested in connection with the attacks on Tuesday, said.

"The number of death now is 359," Guansekera said.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the devastating blasts in Sri Lanka and identified the suicide bombers who were involved in the attacks.

Seven suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, in the country's worst terror attack.