Decks clear for Metro Rail in Agra

Decks are now clear for introduction of metro-rail in the Taj city with the allocating Rs 175 crore for the project last week, officials said.

Following clearance from the (PIB) last week, the has allocated Rs 175 crore for the Metro project in Agra, which has long been struggling with poor and inadequate means of public transport.

District officials say the city has grown in size and population.

The demand for an efficient transport system has now been met, though the project will take at least five years, of Development Foundation, KC Jain, said.

The proposed Metro network will be around 30 km and will run on two routes.

