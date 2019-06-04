Deepap Priya P becomes new DM of Darjeeling

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed Deepap Priya P as the new district magistrate of Darjeeling.
Nikhil Nirmal, the MD of West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, was named as the new district magistrate of Dakshin Dinajpur, an official release said.
Onkar Singh Meena was transferred from the post of additional CEO and ex-officio secretary, Home and Hill Affairs, to the Housing Department as the secretary, it said.
Among other transfers, S A Baba, who was the GTA principal secretary, was moved to the Science & Technology and Biotechnology Department.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
