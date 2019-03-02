Def minister flags off bike rally in Delhi, calls upon BJP workers to stand by armed forces

Sitharaman Saturday called upon BJP workers to stand by the armed forces.

She was addressing her party's workers at the flagging off ceremony of a bike rally from Gulabi Bagh. The rally was organised by the district unit of the BJP.

The called upon BJP workers to stand by the armed forces and apprise the people about the initiatives of in protecting the sovereignty of the country and the government's other development works.

also called upon party workers to contribute towards the and do all they can to strengthen the social fabric of the country.

"We should concentrate on spreading the message of nationalism," he said.

He said under Modi, people of the country are feeling a sense of pride as entire world stands by in its fight against terrorism.

flagged off the bike rally from Yamuna Vihar and rode a bike for some distance to encourage party workers.

He saluted the bravery of the and expressed happiness over the return of Wing

"It is the result of the free hand given to the armed forces that they have taught a lesson. The persons dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion should know that these jawans do not come from one section of society.

"Our is working for all the sections of the society hence he is certainly going to be elected again as the Prime Minister of the country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)