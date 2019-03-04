Defensive woes consume Dortmund ahead of Spurs return

must remedy glaring defensive errors to have any chance of overturning a 3-0 first leg deficit when they host Tottenham in the last 16 of on Tuesday.

"This is a phase we need to stabilise quickly or things will get very tight," said after Friday's 2-1 defeat at Augsburg left them with one win in seven games.

On Friday, Dortmund's youthful back four of Abdou Diallo, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Achraf Hakimi, all under 23, failed to cope with an Augsburg side fighting relegation.

Hakimi, whose blunder contributed to the heavy defeat at Wembley when he failed to mark for Spurs' second goal, was again found wanting.

The right-back's lazy pass was pounced on by Ji Dong-won for Augsburg's stunning second goal after a slip by centre-back Zagadou had led to Ji netting the first.

"We practically scored their goals ourselves due to two individual mistakes," added Reus, who will lead Dortmund's attack against Spurs after four weeks out with a

After drawing 1-1 at home to Arsenal on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are winless in their three games since beating

However, Dortmund's record of just one win in their last seven matches in all competitions hints at plummeting confidence in their youthful ranks.

The last of the nine-point lead Dortmund held in the last December was finally eroded on Saturday when defending champions Bayern Munich drew level. They are only second now on goal difference.

"We keep conceding strange goals, which are actually easy to defend," said Roman Burki, before admitting "I had to pull myself together not to tear anyone's off" after more defensive mistakes at Augsburg.

With Reus, their top-scorer and playmaker back, Dortmund will always threaten up front with finally rediscovering the form which saw him score the winning goal in final.

Dortmund's goals can come from anywhere. Defenders and are the only two outfield members of the squad yet to score goals this season.

Goetze's form alongside the creativity and talent of 18-year-old on the wing are two positive points.

In Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel, Dortmund also have defensive midfield enforcers capable of bossing Spurs in the middle of the park.

Spurs' attack -- especially with England striker back from -- can punish lapses.

"We must stay calm and must not make another mistake," said coach

Matthias Sammer, an at Dortmund since the start of the season, has questioned whether the team are mature enough to win the title race and says the back four, which has an average age of 21, must step up.

"The defeat (at Augsburg) was decided in the head, more in the than in the legs, you have to put in 90 to 95 percent (focus), it's not enough to be 60 or 70 percent," warned Sammer who also works as a TV pundit.

