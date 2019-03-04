New Zealand member of Islamic State expects to return home

A man who joined the Islamic State group has been captured in and has told the he regrets not being able to afford a slave and expects to return home.

is among a half-dozen or so New Zealanders thought to have joined the militant group.

Known by the handle "Kiwi Jihadi," he notoriously forgot to turn off Twitter's geotagging function in 2014, alerting outsiders to the location of Islamic State fighters.

Taylor told that after five years working as a for the Islamic State, he fled in December and surrendered to Kurdish forces because life had become unbearable. He said there was no or money and had collapsed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)