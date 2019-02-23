Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Talwar send to judicial custody in PMLA case
K'taka minister DK Shivakumar granted bail in money laundering case
Court to hear journalist Upendra Rai's bail plea
ED attaches properties worth Rs 42 cr in Manesar land case
Gautam Khaitan arrested in fresh money laundering case, sent to 2-day ED custody
-
A Delhi court Saturday adjourned till March 2 the hearing on all bail applications of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann adjourned the hearing, saying Saturday's hearing was not to decide the merits of the case but whether pass an order on the pleas, given the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.
The court fixed the matter for March 2, saying that in the meantime, the high court could pronounce its order.
The court had on February 14 sent Talwar to 14-day judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU