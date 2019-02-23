MU rolls out hip-hop course

Rap aficionados who want to take their passion to the next level have a reason to cheer now thanks to the Mumbai University's initiative to launch a dedicated course in Hip-Hop studies, beginning this academic year.

Officials have said "Introduction to Hip-Hop Studies" will be the first such varsity level course in the entire

A special curriculum has been designed for this course, which is established under the department of communication and journalism.

"Considering the popularity of hip-Hop as a study material, the university administration has decided to introduce a certificate course from this academic year only (2019-20)," (MU) told PTI Saturday.

An underground movement that originated on the streets of several decades back, Hip-Hop metamorphosed into a sub- while arriving in

The genre, which encapsulates art, music, dance, literature, identity, style and politics, returned to limelight once again after Zoya Akhtar's film "Gully Boy" hit the screens.

"This first-ever course in Asian countries will be undertaken by the department of communication and journalism, and a special curriculum (Introduction to Hip-Hop Studies) has been designed for this purpose," said course coordinator professor

Initially, the three-month certificate course will be offered to students after class 12.

"The MU is planning to offer a diploma and a master's degree in subsequent batches," Ingle said, adding that students will have to pay Rs 5000 as academic fee for the entire course.

Ingle said the course teaching methodology includes classroom teaching, assignments, attending practicals and workshops, completion of project work and group activities, and organising role plays.

"We will begin to understand art, culture, and politics of by looking at the movements and politics that inspired the birth of as a form of art and music," he added.

