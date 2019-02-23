J-K governor reconstitutes Amarnath Shrine Board

and Governor has reconstituted the nine-member board of the (SASB) for a period of three years, an official said.

In his capacity as of the SASB, Malik, in exercise of powers conferred upon him, has nominated Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji Maharaj, Prof Anita Billawaria, Pt Bhajan Sopori, Dr C M Seth IFS (Retd), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, D C Raina, Dr Sudershan Kumar, Tripta Dhawan and Prof as members of the board, he said.

Maharaj is the of the and a nominated member of the Sopori is a renowned music maestro, bearer of the 'Sufiana Gharana' of and and has received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri.

Shetty is an eminent doctor, and founder of Narayana Health, a hospital chain, and also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, while is general of and

Seth is a retired Officer, former Chairman, State Board, former project and registrar, SMVDU and presently member of the and the State Bio-diversity Board, the said.

Kumar is a and former general, & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Billawaria is the of the Department of History, University of Jammu, is currently for the Vyakti Vikas Kendra and oversees all Art of Living activities for north India, he said.

Shastri is a well known Sanskrit and Vedic scholar, retired principal, Sansthan and presently director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)