Ratul Puri's ED custody extended till Sept 16 in AgustaWestland case

UN chief wants India, Pak to deal with Kashmir issue through dialogue
Ratul Puri
File Photo: Ratul Puri (centre) after being arrested | Photo: PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days.

He was arrested by ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.
