Ratul Puri's ED custody extended till Sept 16 in AgustaWestland case

-
ALSO READ
Court sends Ratul Puri to 6-day ED custody for 'money laundering'
AgustaWestland chopper scam: ED arrests Ratul Puri for money laundering
Ratul Puri willing to join probe in chopper scam, seeks cancellation of NBW
Court reserves Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea order for August 6
ED arrests Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 354-cr bank loan fraud case
-
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.
Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days.
He was arrested by ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.
The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU