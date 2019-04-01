JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM Modi lauds Isro for 'historic leap' on successful launch of Emisat
Business Standard

Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail in money laundering case

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi
File photo: Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court Monday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount.

The court said Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission.

It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU