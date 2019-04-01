Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Robert Vadra appears before ED; 'I support my family' says Priyanka
Robert Vadra grilled by ED for nine hours in money laundering case
Money laundering case: Vadra appears before ED a day after skipping summons
After 3 days of ED grilling, Robert Vadra says 'truth will always prevail'
Vadra moves court seeking copy of ED documents in money laundering case
-
A Delhi court Monday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra on furnishing a personal bond of Rs five lakh and a surety of like amount.
The court said Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission.
It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case.
Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU