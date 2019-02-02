Court gives interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra till February 16

-
Robert Vadra moves court seeking anticipatory bail in money laundering case
ED questions Robert Vadra aide in 'money laundering' for London property
Court extends interim protection from arrest to Vadra's aide till Feb 6
Political witch-hunt carrying on unceasingly against me: Robert Vadra
ED seeks open-ended NBW against Vadra's close aide in money laundering case
A Delhi Court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.
The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
