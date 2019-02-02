JUST IN
Court gives interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra till February 16

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robert Vadra
Rahul Gandhi with Robert Vadra

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Arvind Kumar also directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:30 IST

