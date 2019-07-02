Delhi court order on framing of charges against Kejriwal, others on July 5 for 2014 protests

A Delhi court Tuesday said it will pronounce on July 5 order on framing of charges against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and four other AAP leaders, accused of violating prohibitory orders in the national capital and obstructing public servants during an agitation.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after the concluding arguments in the case.

"Arguments heard on the point of framing of charge against the accused persons. Put up for orders on the point of framing of charge on July 5," the judge said.

During the hearing, the court also allowed exemption application filed by Kejriwal and Sisodia from personal appearance for today.

Besides them, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Rakhi Birla, Somnath Bharti and Ashutosh were chargesheeted by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. All the accused were earlier granted bail by the court.

Kejriwal and other leaders had staged a dharna' outside Rail Bhavan demanding action against police officials who had refused to carry out a raid on an alleged drug and prostitution racket in South Delhi in January 2014.

The six accused were chargesheeted by the police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and also obstructing public servants in discharge of their official duty.

The police had chargesheeted them under various sections of the IPC, including 145 (joining and continuing in an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty).

In its charge sheet, the police had claimed that on January 19, 2014 the Assistant Commissioner of Police had imposed prohibitory orders in North Block, South Block, Vijay Chowk areas near Rail Bhavan and Parliament Street. The AAP leaders assembled there the very next day, defying the prohibitory orders, it said.

The police alleged that on being told about the prohibitory orders, Kejriwal had said he would go to the Home Minister's office at North Block in his car and also laid a condition that media persons and his supporters would accompany him.

The charge sheet further claimed that Kejriwal, Sisodia and other AAP leaders along with 250-300 supporters defied the orders and started moving towards the Home Minister's office.

When the police officials present there tried to stop them with barricades, these leaders instigated their supporters and they manhandled policemen, it had alleged.

According to the police, Kejriwal and his supporters then sat on a dharna' at the chowk defying the prohibitory orders.

The charge sheet had said when Kejriwal and his supporters were stopped at the barricades at Rail Bhavan chowk, they raised slogans against the police, the central government and the Home Ministry and tried to move forward by manhandling the police officials present there.

When the protesters were stopped, Kejriwal got annoyed and declared that he would stage dharna' for the next 10 days at Rail Bhawan chowk, it had said. He sat there and gave instigating speeches, the police had alleged.

Kejriwal had demanded immediate suspension of the corrupt officials who refused to act in the interest of the public whose cause Somnath Bharti had taken up, it had said.

