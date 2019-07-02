RS Members congratulate Naidu on completion of all questions

Rajya Sabha Members Tuesday congratulated Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on completion of all starred questions during the Question Hour.

The Members lauded the chairman, as he was in the chair, for completing all the questions listed in the day's schedule after a long time.

The House took up all the listed questions in the schedule earlier on January 3 as well as January 4, 2019.

Prior to this, the upper house completed all the starred questions on January 2, 2018, when it set a new record by achieving the target after a gap of 15 years.

Prior to 2018, the last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

A total of 15 questions were listed in the schedule for the day on Tuesday in the Upper House with Naidu in the chair.

However, supplementaries on all questions could not be raised.

As per the Rajya Sabha secretariat, a total of 36 members from 13 political parties and one nominated member raised the main and supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

Three Members in whose names the questions were listed - M P Virendra Kumar(Independent), Y S Chowdary (BJP) and Majid Memon (NCP) were absent during the question hour, but supplementary questions were raised in respect of the question listed against Chowdary.

The other two questions were taken as laid on the table of the House.

BJP Members raised 12 main and supplementary questions followed by Congress members with 11. The rest were raised by members of other parties including the SP, TMC, DMK, AIADMK, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI, Aam Admi Party, Naga Peoples Front, NCP and YSRCP.

