Tender process started for 1.5 lakh more CCTV cameras: Sisodia

Asserting that the government was committed to ensure safety of women in the city, Deputy Sunday said a total of about three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in as part of a project to boost security.

The has already begun work on installation of 1.4 CCTV cameras.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the work to install 2,000 CCTV cameras in his assembly constituency of Patparganj here as part of the project.

"I congratulate the people of Patparganj. It is a big dream realised today.. as it is related to women safety. Though (the job of ensuring) women safety ( Police) does not directly come under the government, it is doing whatever it can, and installation of CCTVs is a step in that direction only," he said.

Entire Delhi is to get 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in two-three months, Sisodia said during the event held at Supershine Chowk in East Vinod Nagar in East Delhi, adding, Patparganj will get 2,000 cameras in the first phase.

"And, tender process begun for another 1.5 lakh cameras. So, entire Delhi will have about three lakh cameras," he said.

"Our sisters and daughters will get the biggest relief," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said the cameras shall be installed separately for schools and buses.

Earlier this month, had announced that the work would start on June 8. He said the tender for installing 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras had been passed and a survey completed for 70,000 cameras.

The entire project is likely to be completed by December, the had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)