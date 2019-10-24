JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Office rent rises by 9% in Hyderabad, drops in Delhi-NCR in July-Sep: JLL
Business Standard

INX Media case: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.

The court said that the other conditions of his custody will be the same, including on providing him home-cooked food.

The probe agency had sought 7-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU