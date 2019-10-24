INX Media case: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.

The court said that the other conditions of his custody will be the same, including on providing him home-cooked food.

The probe agency had sought 7-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.