INX Media case: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30

-
ALSO READ
INX Media case: Court reserves order on ED plea for Chidambaram's custody
Chidambaram asked us to help Karti's biz, make overseas payments: Indrani
INX case: CBI files chargesheet in HC; names Chidambaram, Karti, Indrani
INX Media case: SC order on Chidambaram's bail plea on September 5
INX Media: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail on Friday
-
A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and said that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.
The court said that the other conditions of his custody will be the same, including on providing him home-cooked food.
The probe agency had sought 7-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU