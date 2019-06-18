Atletico closing in on Portuguese star Felix - reports

Atletico Madrid are set to sign teenage sensation from Benfica for 120 million euros ($134m), according to reports in on Tuesday.

The fee would make Felix the fifth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and

Three Portuguese newspapers - A Bola, Record and - claim the 19-year-old has accepted an offer of a five-year contract from Atletico, with a net annual salary worth six million euros.

Felix has been linked with a number of Europe's leading clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

Winning the race for his signature would come as a significant boost to Atletico, who are expecting to lose this summer after the Frenchman said he is seeking a new challenge.

Griezmann's release clause will decrease to 120 million euros on July 1, with his projected sale likely funding Atletico's sizeable bid for Felix. Griezmann is expected to join

Felix, a forward who can play on either flank or centrally, has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 competitive games and helping the club win the title.

He also made his debut for earlier this month, starting alongside in their semi-final win over

