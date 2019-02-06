Delhi govt approves Rs 139cr sports complex in Najafgarh

In good for sportspersons, the government on Wednesday approved a Rs 139 crore "ultra-modern" complex in

The proposed complex will have features like a synthetic athletic track, a jogging track, a court, a court, a pool, lighting for ground, an athletic and ground and an uninterrupted power supply system, an official statement said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister

The (DoE) felt that it does not have any in rural areas of and its nearby villages.

It owns a small stadium in the heart of which is surrounded by eight government schools and does not fulfill the requirements of sports needs of Najafgarh itself, the statement said.

The DoE also felt that the excellence in sports is best possible only when the sportspersons receive training in

It surveyed the entire area and found a piece of suitable land in village Kair, the statement said.

This land falls along an arterial road branching from the Main Najafgarh- Dhansa Road connecting village Kair to Najafgarh. As the said land is next to one of the main arterial road from the core centre of Najafgarh, it becomes accessible for private motor vehicles, public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, the statement added.

The land is in the proximity of catchment area comprising many surrounding villages and other colonies with potential user groups, it said.

Najafgarh MLA and hailed the decision saying it will turn Najfgarh into a sports hub.

" Govt approves Rs 140 Cr for building a Sports Complex spread over 18 acres at Kair, Najafgarh. Will have int'l level facilities for football, & indoor games. Possible only due to the blessings of @arvindkejriwal Ji and @msisodia Ji," he tweeted.

