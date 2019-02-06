UP govt made mockery of religion by holding cabinet meet at Kumbh: SP MLC

The Party on Wednesday accused the government of making a mockery of religion by holding a cabinet meeting at the in

During the Zero Hour at the Legislative Council, member Shatarudra stressed that clicking photographs while taking a holy dip at the Sangam after the recent cabinet meeting during Kumbh was a clear violation of the 'United Provinces Melas Rule, 1940.

The members also barged into the well of the House and raised slogans against the government for making a "mockery" of religion and culture.

According to Prakash, Section 18 of the ' Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran Adhiniyam-2017' stated that collection of people for any purpose other than religious work was prohibited in the Kumbh area. "The holding of the cabinet meeting in the area is definitely a non-religious programme."



The MLC said the photographs of the cabinet ministers taking a holy dip in the Sangam and getting clicked were widely published on the "The entire cabinet should have desisted from such a derogatory and non-serious behaviour," said.

of the House and Deputy said there was no ban on holding cabinet meeting anywhere. Sharma also demanded that the members should apologise for "hurting religious sentiments".

The pictures were clicked at the 'selfie points' and the ones that have been published were taken by the media and they cannot be stopped from doing so, Sharma pointed out.

Without taking names of Akhilesh Yadav, wondered if it was not wrong when senior Opposition leaders get clicked while taking the holy dip.

The deputy said words used by had "hurt the religious beliefs" and were also not befitting for use in the House.

Sharma's comments were objected by the SP, leading to a war of words with the treasury benches and prompting the party members to barge into the well of the house.

Another minister, Mahendra Pratap Singh, was heard saying "astha par chot karna band karo (stop attacking faith)".

adjourned the house for 20 minutes.

When the proceedings resumed, of Opposition alleged that the BJP government was only concerned with elections and "saffronising" all events and programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)