Delhi govt invites suggestions on proposed free travel scheme for women

The government has invited suggestions from people on its proposed scheme to make commute for women in public buses and Metro trains free, and asked them to submit the same till June 15.

According to the department, people can send their suggestions at ndelhiwomensafety@gmail.com, besides to the Chairman, DDC, Govt., 33, Shamnath Marg, Delhi-110054.

"The government has sought people's suggestions for its free-ride scheme for women in buses and Metro trains till June 15," an said.

On Tuesday, took a bus ride to get feedback from passengers about the proposed

Sisodia said that he did not find "even one citizen" who opposed the idea.

The government has said that the move will ensure safety of women in the city.

