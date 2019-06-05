Asia markets climb as Fed signals possible rate cut

Asian markets largely rose Wednesday, tracking rallies on Wall Street after the indicated greater openness to lowering interest rates and acknowledged the impact of trade tensions on growth.

Speaking in on Tuesday, Fed admitted that ongoing trade conflicts had dimmed the growth outlook -- remarks widely seen as opening the door to a potential cut.

"We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the US economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," Powell said.

The comments signal a shift in the policy of the Fed, which has kept interest rates unchanged in 2019 after a series of hikes in 2018 and previous years.

"Powell changed the Fed messaging just enough to avoid signalling a shift from patient to panicked... it was music to US investors' ears who have been starved of positive of late", said Stephen Innes, at

The Dow closed with gains of 2.1 percent.

In Asia, jumped 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent. edged up 0.1 percent and climbed 0.3 percent. was flat.

managed an increase of 0.4 percent even as government statistics showed near-zero growth the previous quarter, underscoring fears for the

The Australian has avoided recession for almost 28 years, but a housing slump, rising unemployment and below-target inflation prompted the central on Tuesday to cut its key to a historic low of 1.25 percent.

European markets also registered gains, with adding 0.4 percent, while and rose 0.5 percent.

The buying was supported by more favourable on the trade front, with backing negotiations to resolve its spat with and congressional Republicans opposing Donald Trump's tariff threats against

Worries over the US- trade war "have eased following reports that China's commerce ministry said the trade friction should be resolved through dialogue", Okasan Online Securities' strategist said in a commentary.

But a new report showing reduced global growth forecasts for the year suggested that investors could expect the trade headwinds to continue for some time yet.

The world is now expected to expand by 2.6 percent this year, three tenths of a percentage point lower than the January forecast, and well below the three percent growth seen in 2018, according to the Global Economic Prospects report.

"The bottom line is that the global economy is coming to a crossroads," Ayhan Kose, who oversaw the report, told AFP.

"We need to find ways to stabilise growth and I think further escalation of these trade tensions is now the number one risk that could actually weigh on the outlook," he told AFP.

The US- trade spat has seen the top two superpowers deploy tit-for-tat tariffs on trade worth hundreds of billions of dollars, with no date set for stalled talks to resume.

But there are hopes that Trump and Chinese will meet at the summit in this month to jump-start negotiations.

- Nikkei 225: UP 1.8 percent at 20,776.10 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 26,895.44 (close) - Composite: FLAT at 2,861.42 (close) - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,244.60 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2703 from $1.2699 at 2100 GMT Tuesday Euro/pound: UP at 88.68 pence from 88.61 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1266 from $1.1254 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.25 yen from 108.14 yen Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 49 cents at $61.48 per barrel Oil - Intermediate: DOWN 51 cents at $52.97 per barrel - Dow: UP 2.1 percent at 25,332.18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)