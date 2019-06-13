Delhi govt to come up soon with state-of-the-art world class training university: Sisodia

-
The Delhi government will come up soon with a state-of-the-art world class training university in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Thursday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy laid the foundation stone for a new District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Thursday at the Baburam School campus in Shahdara.
"The Delhi government is also coming up with a state-of-the-art world class teachers training university in the city for world class training of teachers in the city. This will add up to the strength and the overall quality improvement in the field of teachers training in the city," Sisodia said.
After restructuring of the Delhi State Council of Education Research & Training (SCERT) and DIETs last year, this is the first major expansion of the DIET institutions.
The new DIET in Shahdara would be the 10th such institute in the city for teacher education and training.
Kejriwal hailed Delhi's education reforms and applauded education minister Sisodia, officials of the education department, teachers and principals for putting Delhi on the world map for its high quality government school education system.
"Countries around the world learn from Finland in matters of education and within India, the entire country learns from Delhi. But this is just the beginning of our journey," he said.
Sisodia said, "By way of opening new campuses of existing Delhi state universities like DTU, Ambedkar University, the Delhi government has opened 13 new undergraduate colleges in the last four-and-a-half years. This DIET will be college number 14, and number 15 will be another DIET which we will be launching soon at Defence Colony."
The Delhi government currently has a capacity of 1,040 seats for 12th passouts who apply for teachers training in the city spread across the nine centres operational presently.
