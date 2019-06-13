Suicide bomber kills 9 in eastern Afghanistan

A suicide bomber walked up to an vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern province, and detonated an that killed three police and six civilians on Thursday, said

He said another 13 people were wounded, some of the seriously.

Attahullah Khogyani, for the provincial governor, said security forces were the target of the attack. Several of the injured were police, he said.

No one took immediate responsibility for the attack, but both the Islamic State affiliate known as Islamic State and the operate in province, considered an IS stronghold.

Afghanistan's security forces come under near-daily attacks by both and IS-affiliated fighters.

Afghan forces have suffered staggering casualties in recent years, even as the hold peace talks with the US He is currently in the Afghan capital, Kabul, trying to restart stalled peace talks aimed at ending the country's 18-year war and America's longest-running military engagement.

The Taliban have held talks with prominent Afghans, including former and members of opposition political parties, but so far they have refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, calling them US puppets.

Late Wednesday, the freed 490 Taliban prisoners from jails across the country in a goodwill gesture that was also an attempt to further the peace process.

The freed Taliban insurgents were either ailing or had less than a year remaining on their prison sentence, Feroz Bashari, government media center chief, told on Thursday.

They were part of a group of 887 inmates that ordered freed to mark the Eid-al-Fitr holiday that followed the end of the holy month of earlier in June, he said. It wasn't known when the remaining prisoners would be released.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)