Delhi govt unveils 4 fully-automated driving test centres

Moving towards full of driving tests in the national capital, Transport minister Wednesday launched four fully automated centres for the purpose.

The fully automated driving test centres are located at Mayur Vihar I, Vishwas Nagar, and

These centres were developed by the government's in collaboration with the Maruti Suzuki Limited, said a government statement.

The will set up similar centres at eight other locations in the city -- Lado Sarai, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan and Dwarka, it said.

"We have to ensure that every is rigorously trained and certified. To ensure such safer road environment, the collaborated with Maruti Suzuki to create advanced, modular and scientific driving test mechanism and developed these centres," Gahlot said.

The statement said the fully-automated driving test facilities use access control along with biometric, RFID (radio-frequency identification) recognition system. Access control will permit entry of applicants only at the preassigned time slots, thus making it efficient and convenient.

The use of advanced technology including multiple high-definition cameras will help to evaluate applicants against 20 essential driving skills, in line with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)