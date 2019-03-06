Maratha community threatens to vote against BJP-Sena

The community in Wednesday threatened to vote against BJP and Shiv Sena in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, saying the two parties had failed to fulfil their demands.

The decision was taken by members of the Kranti Morcha (MKM) at a meeting.

MKM convener said the Sena-BJP government had failed to fulfil the promises given to the community.

"The community is upset with the government. We have planned to distribute five crore pamphlets appealing not to vote for Sena and BJP in the upcoming LS polls," he said.

According to him, the government had assured the Maratha community that cases filed by the police against over 13,000 protesters during the pro-quota stir.

The state had also assured that compensation and a government job would be provided to the kin of the protesters, who had committed suicide during the stir.

On November 30, 2018, the Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas, a declared socially and educationally backward class by the government.

However, the government had issued a circular putting a break on issuing appointment letters to the candidates, who got selected for the government job under the quota.

Dongre claimed that without the contribution of Marathas, the would not have spread to the grass-root level.

"The community will teach a lesson to the Sena by showing the power of Marathas in the upcoming polls," Dongre added.

Despite assurances from Devendra Fadnavis, nothing concrete has been done so far, the community leaders have claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)