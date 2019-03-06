Kodanad case: HC dismisses plea against cancellation of bail

The Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by two key accused in the Kodanad heist case seeking to quash a lower court order cancelling their

Justice G K Ilanthariyan, who had on February 25 reserved orders, concurred with the submissions of the that a media interview given by the accused -- K V Sayan and K C Manoj -- on the case amounted to interference with the administration of justice.

District Judge P Vadamalai had on February 8 cancelled the of the two after the prosecution petitioned that the duo made public statements about the case and were hampering investigation and intimidating witnesses.

They were earlier arrested along with eight others in connection with the April 23, 2017 robbery attempt at the Kodanad estate in district, which was used by former J Jayalalithaa for both official and residential purposes.

A was found dead in the incident.

In January this year, Manoj and Sayan alleged the involvement of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami in the heist case in a video released by a in

Palaniswami had rejected the charges, dismissing it as a "lie".

He had also filed a defamation suit in the high court which had restrained Samuel and six others, including Sayan and Manoj, from making any statement linking Palaniswami to the Kodanad case.

had submitted that the accused misused the liberty given to them during the period.

He had also submitted that the entire interview given on an hearsay was inadmissible under section 60 of the Indian Evidence Act.

