Delhi hammer Pune 3-1 in ISL

Dynamos FC scored a resounding 3-1 victory against ten-man City in a clash at the Complex here on Sunday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (17th minute) gave the lead before a solo strike by (23rd) brought level.

Romeo Fernandes' deflected effort (29th) and Daniel Lalhlimpuia's second-half strike (52nd) sealed the points for the hosts.

and remain eighth and seventh on the table respectively with one more game left in the season. Josep Gombau's men have taken their tally to 18 points.

Pune searched for an early breakthrough and had the Delhi backline in trouble twice in the first 10 minutes. Marcelinho's corner was nodded wide by from the centre of the box in the third minute.

Three minutes later, caused the defenders to stand off as he surged into the opposition's territory but the chose to chip the and over-hit a shot above the bar.

As Pune pressed forward,

In the 17th minute, a throw-in from the right flank helped the visitors carve their opponents open, as Daniel released Romeo down the right. The delivered an excellent cross into the centre where Chhangte slammed the ball into the net.

A moment of individual brilliance allowed Pune to equalise in the 23rd minute. Nikhil cut in from the right flank and curled a delightful shot into the top right corner of the net to draw level.

An open-ended game produced half-chances for both teams but it were Delhi who regained their lead in the 30th minute, once again from the right flank.

punted the ball to Romeo whose cross from the right took a deflection off Sahil Panwar's legs and looped into the net over

Despite the early promise for Pune in the second session, it were the visitors who scored in the 52nd minute and extended their lead through an excellent passing move.

played a one-two with to get into the box, passed to his left for to slam the ball at the Daniel got to the rebound first and slotted it home.

The visiting side refused to sit back after taking the two-goal lead. Davila, who led the line well throughout the game, missed two chances to score as the second-half moved to a close.

Things turned from bad to worse for the hosts as picked up a second yellow card and was sent-off in the 90th minute. The caught Dorronsoro as he tried to latch onto a ball in behind the defence and raised his elbow against as the defender confronted the striker over his poor challenge.

