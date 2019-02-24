Separate functions to launch PM Kisan scheme in Kerala

Separate functions to mark the launch of Pradhan Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme for farmers, in Kerala Sunday, triggered a row with the ruling CPI(M) accusing the BJP of trying to brand all central projects as it own.

Prime Sunday launched the PM-KISAN scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers across the country.

While the CPI(M)-led government had inaugurated the project at district, Alphons Kannanthanam organised a function in the city.

"The separate inauguration was a political move by the BJP to brand all the union government projects as its party programmes," Agriculture said after inaugurating the state-level launch of the scheme in

He also said that the Centre had not informed the state about the parallel inauguration.

Kumar charged the Minister with turning the event into a party function by not involving the during the state-level launch of the scheme.

Meanwhile, in a separate function at the nearby Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Kannathanam inaugurated the live webcasting of the launch of the scheme by in

Noting that the scheme was to ensure a stable income to the farmers of the country, he wondered how the state could take credit for all the Central schemes.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)