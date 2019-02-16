Delhi: Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide

A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as was arrested on Friday after a case was registered based on an inquest conducted by the (SDM) of Shahdara, they said.

The deceased, Sunita, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on January 14, the police said.

The case was registered immediately after the SDM sent the papers on Friday, of Police (northeast) said.

