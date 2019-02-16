JITO members collect over Rs 1 Crore in 30 minutes for kin of

Members of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) have collected over Rs one crore for the kin of the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in

The members of JITO were able to collect the money in a bid to give a minimum of Rs five lakh each to the bereaved families, within 30 minutes of the call being given.

"We are happy to share that within 30 minutes of this idea, we could collect an amount of Rs one crore as donation of Rs five lakh from each of the esteemed JITO members," said the Pradeep G Rathod, and in a statement.

Sharing the details, of JITO chapter Sajjanraj Mehta said, "Funds are pouring in from across the globe. Five more traders from have decided to donate Rs 1 lakh each."



The Mumbai-headquartered JITO with its presence across the globe expressed its deep sorrow over the dastardly terrorist attack on Thursday killing over 40 CRPF jawans and leaving many others injured in on the worst terrorist attacks in the region.

The JITO said it was offering to support the bereaved families.

"In this endeavour we earnestly appeal to all our members and chapters to donate generously. We suggest that instead of any individual donation, the entire amount can be sent under the banner of JITO as a huge sum which shall be taken in high esteems by all as a great contribution by Jain community for the cause of the nation," JITO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)