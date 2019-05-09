Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am on polling day

Metro will begin from 4 am, two hours earlier than regular timing, on May 12 so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility for travelling, officials said Thursday.

DMRC otherwise begin at 6 am



"On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in on Sunday, May 12, the Metro on all lines will start from 4 am, so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility," the DMRC said in a statement.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. Later, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day, it said.

However, trains on the Blue Line, going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali, will begin operations at 4.30 am.

Delhi Metro's current span is 373 km and 271 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, and its average daily ridership is about 30 lakh.

