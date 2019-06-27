Delhi minorities panel forms committee to probe 'thrashing' of Sikh tempo driver

The Delhi minorities commission (DMC) has formed a five-member committee to probe the alleged assault on a tempo driver by policemen in Mukherjee Nagar.

The fact finding committee will be headed by Tabish Sarosh, a member of legal panel of the DMC, chairperson of the commission Zafarul Islam Khan said.

The committee has been given 30 days time to complete the probe, he said.

A video of the incident showing the tempo driver threatening policemen with his kirpan and being beaten with sticks in turn by the cops went viral, inviting widespread condemnation.

Three policemen were suspended in connection with the incident that took place on June 16.

