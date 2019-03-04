Delhi Police constable attacked by two men in Saket

A Police head was injured after he was hit with a bottle by two person when he intervened in a scuffle between a man and a woman outside a resto-bar in south Delhi's area, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Head was on night patrol, they said.

In a complaint, Manish Kaushik, a builder, said that on Friday night he visited the resto-bar where he met a woman and became friends with her, police said.

He claimed he had a fight with her over some issue after which he left the bar, they said.

On Saturday night, he visited the restro-bar again and when he was leaving in the early hours of Sunday, he spotted the same woman with two men in a parking area, a senior police said.

Kaushik told police that he was hit with a bottle by the men on the woman's instructions and she alleged that he had insulted her the previous night, he said.

The head constable, who was patrolling the area, intervened. He was also attacked by the two men with the bottle which they had used to hit Kaushik, the said.

They hit the on his face, he added.

The head and the victim were taken to hospital and discharged after treatment, the said.

The two men, who were with the woman, fled from the spot after the incident. However, a case was registered and the woman was arrested, he said.

Police said they are trying to nab the accused men who worked as a bouncer at a club in Gurugram. Further investigation is underway.

