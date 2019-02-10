Man shot dead in Delhi, police feel personal enmity may be the cause

A 23-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified people in outer Delhi's on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Dabas, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, they said.

The victim was supervising the work of a few labourers in his agricultural field when some men arrived in an SUV and shot at him at least five times, a senior police said.

The labourers informed the victim's family who then rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up, the said, adding personal enmity may be behind the incident.

The body is at for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

