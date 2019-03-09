Delhi Police reiterates its commitment for safety, security of women

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Police reiterated its commitment for safety and security of women and said towards against women was its utmost priority.

In the aftermath of the December 16, 2012, gang-rape incident there was a paradigm shift in dealing with cases rated to against women, police said.

Sexual assault survivors stood up and reported their cases, leading to an unprecedented increase in registration of rape and molestation cases, they said.

For instance, 850 rape and 1,869 molestation cases were registered during the first six months of 2013 as against 327 rape and 279 molestation cases during the corresponding period in 2012, police said.

The Police has been continuing its special efforts to ensure that women's grievances are registered immediately and they are treated with respect and sympathy, an said.

All 178 territorial police stations in all the 15 districts of have separate women help desks, run by women officers round the clock, with exclusive direct telephone help lines, police said.

Self-defence training 'Sashakti' was initiated in 2002 by the with an objective to empower women by way of demonstration and training in techniques of martial arts and educate them about self-defence tactics, they said.

Under the 'Nirbheek' programme, officials pay regular visit to co-educational as well as only for girls schools and conduct interactive sessions with girl students, police said.

The aim of these sessions is to instill a sense of confidence among them and to sensitise them about basic precautions to be taken against sexual abuse, they added.

