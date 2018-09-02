Delhi, Puducherry & Meghalaya consistently focussed on health expenditure: PHD Chamber research

Delhi, Puducherry and have "consistently focussed" on health expenditure between 2001 and 2017, while states like and "have not spent much" on health during that period, a research study by an industry body has claimed.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry has based its findings on a research analysis of the expenditure done by various states during two different periods -- 2001-2008 and 2009-2017.

"The health expenditure of as percentage of aggregate expenditure increased significantly to 9.6 per cent (average during 2009-2017) from 7.1 per cent (average during 2001-2008) with the improvement of 2.5 percentage points," according to the study.

The PHD Research Bureau released the analysis of the study on Saturday.

In July 2015, Chief Minister had asserted that education and were government's topmost priority, and the expenditure in the two sectors was an investment.

"We consider the money being spent on education and health as an investment for the future," he had said.

The study by PHD also said that the expenditure on health in Puducherry as percentage of aggregate expenditure "increased significantly" to 7.8 per cent (average during 2009-2017) from 7.0 per cent (average during 2001-2008), with improvement of 0.8 percentage points, while the corresponding figures for were 6.2 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively.

Among the 31 states and Union Territories, expenditures by Gujarat, Telangana, Nagaland, and were also analysed.

"However, the state of Madhya Pradesh, and are not spending much on health expenditure and it is less than 4 per cent," it claimed.

" has increased its health expenditure to 3.5 per cent (average during 2009-2017) from 2.9 per cent (average during 2001-2008) with the improvement of 0.6 percentage points but less than 4 per cent," the study said.

has declined its health expenditure to 3.7 per cent (average during 2009-17) from 4.4 per cent (average during 2001-2008) with the decrease in 0.7 percentage points whereas remains stagnant without any change in health expenditure, it said.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headquartered in Delhi and established in 1905, is a proactive and dynamic multi-state apex organisation working at the grass-root level with strong national and international linkages to industry and trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)