Press Trust of India  |  Southampton 

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on Sunday.

England first innings 246

India first innings 273


England second innings 271

India second innings

S Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17

L Rahul b Broad 0

C Pujara lbw b Anderson 5

V Kohli batting 10

A Rahane batting 13

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs)

46

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 17-2, 22-3.

Bowling:

James Anderson 6-2-15-2, Stuart Broad 6-1-14-1, Moeen Ali 4-1-8-0, Ben Stokes 2-1-7-0, Sam Curran 2-1-1-0.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 17:55 IST

