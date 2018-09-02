Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on Sunday.
England first innings 246
India first innings 273
England second innings 271
India second innings
S Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17
L Rahul b Broad 0
C Pujara lbw b Anderson 5
V Kohli batting 10
A Rahane batting 13
Extras: (lb 1) 1
Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs)
46
Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 17-2, 22-3.
Bowling:
James Anderson 6-2-15-2, Stuart Broad 6-1-14-1, Moeen Ali 4-1-8-0, Ben Stokes 2-1-7-0, Sam Curran 2-1-1-0.
