Kohli survives dubious DRS call as India reach 46/3 at lunch

Skipper got a lucky reprieve after another howler from third umpire as reached 46 for 3 against England at lunch on the fourth day, chasing a tricky victory target of 245.

TV umpire ruled not out when replays showed that Kohli did not edge the ball off Moeen Ali (0-8) in the 17th over and it was crashing onto the leg stump.

Kohli (10 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (13 batting) duo added 24 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket after another top order collapse reduced to 22 for 3.

The Indian top order flopped once again as Shikhar Dhawan (17), KL Rahul (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (5) were dismissed cheaply.

(2-15) had Dhawan caught at slip and trapped Pujara lbw, as the Indian top-order struggled against lateral movement generated by the new ball.

KL Rahul's (0) struggles against the incoming delivery continues as well, bowled off (1-14) in the fourth over, albeit he was unlucky to get a low toe-edge that deflected onto his stumps.

Pujara did use up one DRS referral for his lbw call, but replays showed the ball hitting bails and the decision stood on umpire's call.

Kohli and Rahane negotiated the tough passage of play until lunch thereafter, with the latter surviving a close lbw appeal right on the marker with DRS referral showing that the ball had impact outside off stump.

Earlier, (4-57) made sure that England didn't get too ahead with their lead. Starting from overnight 260-8, their innings lasted only 4.2 overs with the hosts losing their last two wickets for just 11 runs and were bowled out for 271 runs (96.1 overs) in their second innings.

Shami had (0) caught behind off the very first ball of the day, and then (46) was run-out shortly afterwards going for a non-existent second run in pursuit of quick scoring.

England lead the five-match series 2-1, after winning the first two Tests at and Lord's, with pulling one back with victory in

