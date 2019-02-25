MP HC issues notices on pleas against Cong minister's poll win

-
The Madhya Pradesh High Court Monday issued notices to the state election office, district returning officer and others in connection with two petitions challenging the election of Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat.
Congress leader Silawat had won the 2018 Assembly polls from Sanver constituency in Indore by defeating sitting BJP MLA Rajesh Sonkar by 2,945 votes.
Sonkar and an Independent candidate, Rahul Silawat, filed petitions in the MP HC under the Representation of the People Act seeking that the minister's victory be declared null and void.
The petitioners' counsel, Pushyamitra Bhargava, told reporters that Tulsiram Silawat filled the nomination form erroneously and concealed information about his social media account.
Bhargava also claimed that the minister did not affix his photo on the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers.
In addition, the counsel said, at one place, Silwata's stated his educational qualification as "MA, LLB Part-1", and in another place as "MA, LLB".
Justice Shailendra Shukla Monday sought replies from the state's Election Office, District Returning Officer and other defendants on the pleas.
The next hearing of the case is scheduled on March 28.
