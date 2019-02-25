Rains in Delhi, humidity increases

Rains lashed on Monday evening, making it pleasant for the people even as it increased the in the air.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees, three notches below the season's average, a said. The oscillated between 95-45 per cent.

The office has predicted overcast conditions along with the possibility of light-to-moderate rainfall and thundershowers with strong surface winds for Tuesday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 22 and 13 degrees respectively," the said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

