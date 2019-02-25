Mamata trying to 'convert' Bengal into Bangladesh: VHP leader Surendra Jain

Senior leader Monday alleged that the TMC is the "biggest communal force" in the country and its chief is trying to "convert into Bangladesh".

His comments came in the backdrop of Banerjee accusing the (VHP) and the BJP of trying to "communalise" the atmosphere in the state.

"The (TMC) is the biggest communal force in the country. The TMC is engaged in persecuting Hindus of the state just for the sake of appeasing the minority community. It is trying to convert Bengal into Bangladesh," Jain, who is the VHP's international joint general secretary, told

During a extended core committee meeting here on Monday, Banerjee alleged that in the last over four-and-a-half years, the BJP, along with forces like the VHP and the RSS, has tried to divide the country on religious lines by injecting the "poison of hatred and communalism among the masses".

"We have not communalised the atmosphere in the state. Rather it is the TMC which is doing that," Jain said.

"The TMC government is giving protection to anti-nationals and attacking those who are patriots. If we wave the national flag and raise slogans in favour of Mother India, is it a crime in Bengal?" he asked.

The has criticised right-wing organisations for taking out motorcycle rallies with national flags at the middle of the night and beating up people in the name of nationalism, stating that action will be taken against such bike rallies as only "criminals and dacoits" take bike rides at midnight.

