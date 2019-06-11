JUST IN
Delhi's power demand on Monday night breaches 6686 MW, highest this summer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As there is no relief from the scorching heat, the peak power demand in Delhi broke all records of this season on Monday and touched a high of 6686 megawatt.

The peak power demand was recorded at 11.23 PM on Monday, a power discom official said.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand was 6679 MW at 3.04 PM, second highest in the month of June, according to state load dispatch centre (SLDC) figures. It was 6658 MW on June 6.

The mercury shattered all records in Delhi on Monday with parts of the national capital registering 48 degrees Celsius, the highest for the month of June.

This year, the highest peak demand is expected to cross the 7,400-MW mark, the official said.

Last year, the power demand breached the 7,000-MW mark in the city in July, peaking at 7,016 MW, they added.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 18:45 IST

