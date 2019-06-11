4 elderly pilgrims from Tamil Nadu die of heat in train

Four elderly pilgrims from travelling on a train from to in non-AC coaches died allegedly due to extreme heat.

North Central Railway (Jhansi division) PRO said Tuesday that the exact cause of death of the passengers aboard would be determined after the post-mortem report is available.

He said they were part of a group, which was on a religious tour. They had reached from Varanasi, and from there, they were going to by

The four, including two women, were seated in S-8 and S-9 coaches, which are non-AC, and other passengers claimed that they died due to excessive heat.

They had complained of uneasiness on Monday evening and by the time the train reached Jhansi, three of them had died.

Another passenger, who was in a critical condition, died in a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Pachayya (80), Balakrishnan (67), Dhanalakshmi (74), and Subbaraiyya (71), the PRO said.

Jhansi, in Bundelkhand, has been experiencing a severe heatwave in the recent weeks, with the maximum temperature hovering well above 45 degrees Celcius.

The PRO said that in view of extreme heat special arrangements were being made at railway stations for potable drinking water for travellers.

The bodies were being sent to in a special luggage van.

About the cause of death, Singh said, "The postmortem report is awaited. The exact cause will be known only after the report comes.

