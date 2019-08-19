Yamuna set to cross danger mark, Kejriwal asks people to move to shelters

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Water level in the Yamuna is expected to cross the danger mark this evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, urging people in low-lying areas to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration.

Kejriwal asserted his government is ready to deal with the situation that may arise.

Haryana has released a record 8.28 lakh cusecs water in the Yamuna on Sunday, he said.

"This water is likely to reach Delhi by Monday evening and the danger mark in the Yamuna at 207.32 meters is likely to be breached," he said.

So far, 2,120 temporary shelters have been set up, where food, water and other amenities are being provided.

More than 23,800 people will be required to moved out from low-lying areas, according to official estimates.

The chief minister has urged people to move out of areas likely to be flooded.
