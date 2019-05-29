Delhi Youth League completes season 7

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Youth League (DYL), a football tournament for kids at the grassroots level in NCR, has completed season 7.

The season's concluding match was played on May 19, the DYL said in a statement.

The final day of the DYL-7 was graced by two former I-League Champions Rakshit Dagar and Deepak Devrani who facilitated the champions and runners-up of U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-18 categories, it said.

