KCR to attend swearing-in of Modi, Jagan Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and YSR Congress chief as Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Thursday, official sources said.
After attending the swearing-in of Reddy in the morning, Rao will leave for New Delhi to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Modi in the evening, they said here Wednesday.
Reddy, whose party swept the state assembly elections bagging 151 seats, will be sworn in as Chief Minister at 12.23 pm Thursday.
The CM-designate had met Rao and invited him for the function.
Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister for the second time at 7 pm Thursday.
Rao had earlier congratulated Modi on BJP's spectacular victory in the recently concluded general elections.
Both the leaders were critical of each other over several issues during the campaign.
Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan official here said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan has left for Vijayawada Wednesday to administer oath of office and secrecy to Jagan.
