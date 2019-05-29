IIT-Hyd launches 'M2Smart' Testbed to develop low carbon

TheIndian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Wednesday announced the launch of 'M2Smart Project' Testbed to develop low-carbon models for Indian

The project testbed, which was launched Tuesday, would generate a practical 'handbook' on low carbon urban for developing countries based on big data of Indian and create traffic flow models from the data analysis, a press release from IIT said.

The field testbed system has been deployed at IIT-H campus and along a 30 km stretch of NH-65.

There are many key components of traffic management system such as real-time traffic flow monitoring using cameras and and sensors, speed detection safety system, conflict warning system using traffic signal lights and gas sensing in IIT- as well as NH 65, it said.

The traffic monitoring is done here and in Ahmedabad, where IIT researchers have installed traffic monitoring cameras at major junctions.

They are able to monitor and compare the differences between Hyderabad and traffic conditions in real-time, it said.

Director, said, "The testbed under the M2Smart project is aimed at this fundamental objective.

With the data that we acquire using the testbed, we would be able to have a better understanding of multi-modal transportation in and we would be able to provide solutions to reduce the carbon footprint."



The Testbed would also work on the development of intersection using sensors, communication and to help drivers recognise risky conditions so as to avoid collisions, it said.

The Testbed would also be developing micro traffic models based on the collected and aggregated traffic data from several sensing devices using big data analysis and establish a strong partnership between Indian and Japanese researchers through the programme.

'M2Smart' (Smart Cities for Emerging Countries based on Sensing, Network and Big Data Analysis of Multimodal Regional Transport System) is a joint research project under SATREPS (Science and for Sustainable Development Program) programme between and Japan, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)