JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Auto slowdown continues as Jan sales dip 6%, coronavirus to delay recovery
Business Standard

Deloitte positive about Indian mkt, to create 75,000 jobs in 3 yrs: CEO

The company currently has over 50,000 people in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deloitte
Deloitte | Photo: Shutterstock

Expressing optimism in the Indian market, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen on Monday said the company is committed to creating 75,000 jobs in the country in three years.

Tweeting a photograph of his meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Renjen on Monday said he remains optimistic about India's future.

"I remain optimistic about #India's future after meeting last week with @narendramodi ji. During my visit with @PMOIndia, I was pleased to share @Deloitte's commitment to create 75k Indian jobs in 3 years. #ImpactThatMatters," his tweet said.

The company currently has over 50,000 people in India.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 21:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU