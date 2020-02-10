Deloitte positive about Indian mkt, to create 75,000 jobs in 3 yrs: CEO

-
ALSO READ
Statspeak: Companies need to understand the evolving consumer better
Deloitte, Sells failed to comply with auditing standards during IFIN audit
64% of India's GenZ questions need to own a car: Deloitte global survey
FDI reforms in single-brand retail a win-win for global firms: Deloitte
My favourite campaign is Deloitte's 'Green Dot', says Chimp&z Inc CEO
-
Expressing optimism in the Indian market, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen on Monday said the company is committed to creating 75,000 jobs in the country in three years.
Tweeting a photograph of his meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Renjen on Monday said he remains optimistic about India's future.
"I remain optimistic about #India's future after meeting last week with @narendramodi ji. During my visit with @PMOIndia, I was pleased to share @Deloitte's commitment to create 75k Indian jobs in 3 years. #ImpactThatMatters," his tweet said.
The company currently has over 50,000 people in India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU