Democrats ask Fed to scrutinize Deutsche Bank over Trump transactions

Top US Democrats on Thursday asked the Federal Reserve to scrutinize over allegedly suspicious transactions tied to and his

The letter from Ohio's Sherrod Brown, ranking Democrat on a panel, and other lawmakers follows recent reporting in quoting whistleblowers who accused senior staff of deliberately suppressing warnings of suspicious activity.

was one of the to keep Trump afloat after his repeated bankruptcies in the 1990s.

"In light of these most recent press accounts, and Deutsche Bank's extensive history of violations, which have prompted huge penalties for the bank, we urge you to undertake a thorough evaluation of the Bank's compliance" with US money-laundering statutes, the letter said.

It was also signed by of Massachusetts, who has long campaigned for stricter oversight of the financial sector, and five other Democrats.

"We have received the letter and plan to respond," a Federal Reserve told AFP.

A Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

According to the Times, between 2016 and 2017 anti-money-laundering compliance staff in flagged Trump- and Kushner-tied transactions with Russians and other individuals outside the as suspicious.

But more senior allegedly blocked attempts to notify regulators at the US Treasury Department, something Deutsche Bank has denied. Representatives for Trump's and Kushner's business interests have also reportedly denied wrongdoing.

In testimony last month, told lawmakers he would ask the department's to review the matter.

"I am not aware of whether this is true or not true but we will have FinCEN follow up," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)